Nani Reacts After Suriya Starrer Jai Bhim Gets Snubbed At 69th National Film Awards

Suriya's critically acclaimed Jai Bhim did not win any honour at the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday. Following this, Telugu star Nani expressed his disappointment as he was hoping the film would win an accolade at the prestigious event. The actor even took to his social media handle to express his feelings along with other netizens who thought the movie was "snubbed".

3 things you need to know

Jai Bhim starring Suriya was released on OTT on November 2, 2021.

It is helmed by filmmaker TJ Gnanavel.

Nani felt heartbroken after Jai Bhim did not win a National Award.

Nani is heartbroken after Jai Bhim is snubbed at National Awards

Fans were expecting that Suriya would win the Best Actor for Jai Bhim and the movie would bag the honour in Best Tamil Film category at the 69th National Film Awards. However, several fans, including Nani, were shocked to learn that the film did not receive any award at the event. Later, the Dasara actor took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Jai Bhim" with a broken red heart emoji.

(Nani shares his feelings on his social media handle after Jai Bhim gets snubbed at the prestigious event | Image: Nani/Instagram)

Which movie won the Best Tamil Film National Award?

Suriya's Jai Bhim, which opened to critical acclaim in 2021, was expected to win the National Film Award for the Best Tamil Film. However, Kadaisi Vivasayi helmed by Manikandan received the prestigious award. Meanwhile, the National Film Award in the Best Actor category went to Allu Arjun for his performance in Pushpa. Many felt the Suriya deserved it for his role.

PC Sreeram reacts to Jai Bhim not winning an award

Cinematographer PC Sreeram also expressed his disappointment after Jai Bhim did not win any National Award. He wrote on his social media handle, "We in the film fraternity are united in our happiness for this year's National Awards Did they leave out "jaibeem" due to any particular reason or is it the voice if INDIA which has them given jitters."