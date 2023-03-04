Nani Reacts To Fans Making Huge Rangoli Of Dasara Star Using 100 Kg Of Colours

Telugu actor Nani's fans recently made a giant rangoli in Solapur ahead of his upcoming film Dasara's release. The massive artwork featured the portrait of Nani's look in the movie, while it read "Natural Star Nani in Natural Colours" on the bottom and "Dasara on 30.3.2023" in the top right side in yellow and white colours.

The massive rangoli art created by Nani's fans in Maharashtra caught attention of the netizens and many took to their social media handles to share how eagerly they were waiting for the film to release. The action-packed movie Dasara features Keerthy Suresh alongside Nani. It is directed by Srikanth Odela.

About Nani's Dasara Movie

Nani's Dasara is an upcoming Indian Telugu action drama film written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. The film featuring the Makkhi star is set in the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. The plot revolves around a courageous youngster who sets out to fight against all odds.

A look at Telugu actor Nani's career

The Jersey actor began his career as a clap director for Bapu's film Radha Gopalam and worked alongside him and Nandini Reddy. As Nandini worked as an RJ, she offered him work and he instantly gained recognition. He even won an award for being the best RJ that year. Apart from that, Nani made his film debut with the romantic comedy Ashta Chamma in 2008. Since then, he has become a well-known face in the South Indian film industry.