Nani Seeks His Mother's Blessings As She Celebrates Her Birthday; See Pic

Actor Nani took to his Instagram handle to wish his mother, Vijayalakshmi on her birthday today (October 15). Nani shared a picture on Instagram, which features the actor seeking his mother's blessings, while the latter reciprocates the gesture by placing her hand on Nani’s back in what appears to be a temple. Take a look at actor Nani’s post:

Also Read | Focusing On Protecting People, Health Of Population Remain A Priority For India: IMF

Nani's post

Also Read | Indian Envoy Holds Meeting With French Diplomats To Discuss Multilateralism, Cybersecurity

In his caption, Nani wished his mother in Telugu, which roughly translates to: ‘Happy Birthday Mom’. The picture features Nani donning a grey tee and a pair of cerulean boxer shorts. Meanwhile, the actor’s mother can be seen donning a floral yellow-pink saree. Soon after Nani uploaded the picture on Instagram, fans of the actor filled the comment section with heart emojis and showered praises on the actor’s gesture. Some fans also wished the actor's mother. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture:

Fans react

Nani recently made it to the news when Telegu 360 reported that the actor is all set to team up with filmmaker RSJ Swaroop for his next yet-untitled Telugu project. The report adds that the actor has given a nod to the film, which will be bankrolled by Matinee Entertainments. The actor is currently gearing up for his next, Shyam Singha Roy, which will be directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

Also Read | Focusing On Protecting People, Health Of Population Remain A Priority For India: IMF

Nani on the work front

Nani was last seen in the much-acclaimed Telugu film, V, which is written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, V stars actors like Nani, Sudheer Babu Posani, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the leading roles. The movie is said to be a crime drama and is Nani's 25th film, in which the actor is seen portraying an antagonist for the first time in his career. The film was slated to be released in March, however, it was delayed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Government of India.

Also Read | Indian Envoy Holds Meeting With French Diplomats To Discuss Multilateralism, Cybersecurity

(Image credits: Nani Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.