Nani Unveils Post Release Theatrical Trailer Of 'Shyam Singha Roy'; WATCH

Nani and Sai Pallavi are currently basking with the success of the much-awaited film, Shyam Singha Roy, which hit the silver screens on December 24. This is the first film of the actor to release post the pandemic that has created havoc in the country. Shyam Singha Roy has been getting an incredible response from the cine-goers with many appreciating the actors' efforts.

Nani unveils post-release theatrical trailer of Shyam Singha Roy

On Sunday, Nani took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a new poster of the film and informed fans that they have released a post-release theatrical trailer of the film. He simply shared the link and penned no caption. The video gives glimpses of Nani and Sai Pallavi's budding romance and how their love for each other grows with time.

Nani is seen playing a double role in the entertainer and has done complete justice to the two characters. Shyam Singha Roy is a commercial thriller in which Nani essays the role of a revolutionary writer and Sai portrays the role of Devadasi.

The trailer of the film was released on 15th December 2021, which starts with Nani's Vasu, an aspiring director, who is striving hard to direct his debut film. Resigning from his software job, Nani's character switched to the filmmaking profession. Nani will also appear as Shyam Singha Roy, a Bengali writer, who falls in love with a Devadasi.

The latest film that was released in theatres and is being tipped for an OTT release is the Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer Shyam Singha Roy. Multiple reports are doing the rounds that Shyam Singha Roy will head to Netflix. Some are also making assumptions on the basis of Nani's comments at a recent media interaction. The actor had said that a top OTT platform had made a big offer to the makers for the rights of Shyam Singha Roy for a direct OTT release. However, they were keen on giving a big-screen experience to the audience and thus rejected it. While the official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, some Twitter handles have announced it already.

Image: Instagram/@nameisnani