Nani’s 'Shyam Singha Roy' Teaser Out, Actor Seen Leading Fight Against Devdasi System

South Indian actor Nani who will be seen fighting for a socially prevalent culture in his upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy, recently treated fans with the gripping teaser. The teaser gives a glimpse of the film’s interesting narration, brilliant performances, and superlative technicalities. The film directed by Rahul Sankrityan will arrive in theatres in all South Indian languages on December 24.

The story of the film is set in two different eras. While the period story tells us about the religious practice of the Devdasi system, the current story shows the love story of an adorable couple. Apart from Nani, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi. Shyam Singha Roy is the one Bengali youngster who’s fighting against the Devdasi system and takes on biggies in society.

Teaser of Shyam Singha Roy has Nani as lead actor

The highlight of the teaser is Nani’s dialogues in Bengali as his character resemblance a Bengali in the film. Sai Pallavi who is one of the great dancers is outstanding in the challenging role and it is a treat to watch her dance. The teaser begins with Sai Pallavi’s voiceover where she explains the situation of people, as those who are meant to protect them like a god turn monsters and are capitalizing on their feebleness. On the other hand, the teaser also presents other dimensions of Nani as Vasu who is in love with his girlfriend played by Krithi Shetty who kisses on his lips in a sequence. Apparently, there’s a strong connection between these two stories.

Backed by Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment, the supernatural thriller film is touted to be a period drama that is set in Kolkata. The theme of the film is based on the concept of reincarnation. The story has been written by Janga Satyadev. Earlier, the makers of the film released a new poster of the film where Nani was seen furious in the titular role. Earlier this festive season, the filmmakers had dropped a track titled Rise Of Shyam from the soon-to-be-released movie. The song had impressed fans as they went on to share their positive reviews on their social media handles

IMAGE: Instagram/NameisNani