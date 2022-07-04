Telugu actor Naresh and his wife Ramya Raghupathi’s recent encounter turned ugly when the duo was spotted together in a hotel lobby. As Naresh was accompanied by his alleged wife Pavithra Lokesh, Ramya Raghupathi stormed to the hotel and tried attacking them with her slipper. The video went viral on social media in no time creating a buzz among the audience.

Ramya Raghupathi attacks actor Naresh and his alleged with Pavithra with a slipper

As per several media reports, Telugu actor Naresh’s third wife Ramya Ragupathi was recently spotted in a hotel in Mysuru when the actor walked in with his alleged wife Pavithra Lokesh. In videos shared online, it depicts how Ramya Rakhupathi rushes toward Naresh and Pavithra with a slipper in her hand and while she is about to hit them, police personnel intervene and hold her back. The video further depicts how Naresh mocks Ramya as he and Pavithra enter the elevator while screaming something in the Telugu language.

On the other hand, Ramya Raghupathi has opened up about her relationship with Naresh with several media outlets and claimed that the actor was a ‘womaniser.’ She even accused the actor of having an affair with Pavithra Loksedh while still being married to her. Ramya even claimed that Naresh is secretly married to Pavithra. On the other hand, Pavithra Lokesh separated from her husband Suchendra Prasad, with whom she got married in 2007.

Naresh is among the notable actors working in the Telugu film industry. He is the son of actor Vijaya Nirmala and her first husband. He was first married to Rekha and later to Ramya Raghupathi with whom he shares three sons. On the work front, Naresh has been a part of popular movies namely Sreevariki Prema Lekha, Sri Kanaka Mahalaxmi Recording Dance Troupe, Pelli Neeku Shubham Naaku, Nandanavanam 120km, Chinnadana Nee Kosam, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya among others.

Image: Twitter/@H.E Dr Naresh VK/Instagram/@impavitralokesh