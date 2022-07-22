National Film Awards 2022: Fans Root For 'Jai Bhim', 'Soorarai Pottru' & Other Top Picks

The 68th National Film Awards are all set to be announced later today, July 22, via Press Information Bureau's Youtube Channel and Facebook page. One of the most prestigious honours in the field of cinema, the awards celebrate the best actors, films and more noteworthy contributions made in the recent past.

Ahead of the announcement at 4 pm today, fans have been rooting for their top picks which include Suriya's Jai Bhim, Soorarai Pottru as well as Prithviraj and Biju Menon's Ayyappanum Koshiyum among others. The jury members have already presented the 68th National Film Awards report to Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

Taking to Twitter, the majority of netizens hailed Suriya for his trailblazing performances in Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru, hoping that he bags an award this time. Others also mentioned how Aparna Balamurali should bag the Best Actress award for Soorarai Pottru. Meanwhile, Biju Menon is being considered for the Best supporting actor award accolade. Take a look at some of the reactions.

National award winners for the year announcement at Today 4PM.

Hope, @Suriya_offl will pack his first national award. Wishes in advance.



— Dhanush Designers Team (@ddt_offl) July 22, 2022

In 67th national film awards Manoj Bajpayee (bhonsale) and Dhanush(asuram) shared the award for Best actor.

— Subham. (@subhsays) July 22, 2022

The 68th National Film Awards are to be announced today at 4 pm .Think Aparna Balamurali deserves award for Best actress for her performance in Soorarai Pottru.

Only Actor who desreves the Best Actor Award is #Suriya for #SooraraiPottru and #JaiBhim He is just excellent in both the films

He is just excellent in both the films



— Swapan Singh (@HOUSESWAPAN) July 22, 2022

The big winners last year included Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush, and Manoj Bajapyee among others.

