Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma Actor Kavin's Fans Flood Social Media With Wishes On His Birthday

Actor Kavin has made quite a name for himself after his successful movie ventures and has gained lots of fans who love his acting. The actor celebrates his birthday on June 22 and his fans seem to have flooded social media with wishes for the Natpuna Ennanu actor.

On Twitter, many of Kavin’s fans have put up posts wishing the actor a very happy birthday. They have also written long well-wishing messages for him. One of the fans wrote for Kavin that people who do what their heart says are very rare to find and Kavin is one such person. Then he wished him on his birthday and added, “Whatever happens, we will always love u & support u...Stay healthy... I think good times have started...so,”. Another fan wrote, “Love yourself the way you are...Always be yourself... don’t let anything change who you are. Don’t try to fit in... it’s okay to be different. Spread happiness... spread Love. We love you... And We’ll always be Proud of you #HappyBirthdayKavin”

Fans often go to great lengths in order to create something special for their favourite actors. One of Kavin’s fans also did so for his birthday when she embroidered a beautiful design with actor's name in it. Another fan also made a beautiful birthday wish for Kavin by using their craft skill. The fan wrote, “my style of last minute unplanned craft red door for u #HappyBirthdayKavin”. Many other fans also showered the actor with love on his birthday.

Here Comes The Embroidery Birthday Wish For Kavin From A Kavin Girl Fan@Gokila_gokila97 ❤🔥

Awesome 👏#HappyBirthdayKavin | @Kavin_m_0431 pic.twitter.com/D31gR47H2q — Kavin Fans Club🔊🔊 (@KavinFansClub) June 22, 2021

Red door vazhiyadha enak ni arimugam aana idhe naal... u gave me lot of red door memories which will be in my memories forever... unbirthday celebrationla participate panna kidsoda handprints wish for u. my style of last minute unplanned craft red door for u #HappyBirthdayKavin pic.twitter.com/GewB9MJ6r4 — Maimun Hussain (@HussainMaimun) June 22, 2021

Recently, on his Instagram handle, Kavin wrote a heartfelt note for director Dilip Nelson and thanked him for everything. In the note, Kavin wrote, “Love you nae.. @nelsondilipkumar 🤗🤗🤗♥️♥️♥️😘😘😘 If there was an option to give away the remaining of my life to someone, I'll very gladly give it to you and your family & leave, for all your love you have given me.. :) thanks for everything nae.. 🤗♥️”.

Kavin made his debut in 2011 with the serial Kana Kaanum Kaalangal in a minor role. Then he went on to do serials like Thanumanavan and Saravanan Meenatchi. He gained popularity with the movie Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma where he essayed the role of Shiva. In the future, he will be seen in many movies including Doctor, Lift and Beast.

