Last Updated:

Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma Actor Kavin's Fans Flood Social Media With Wishes On His Birthday

Fans of actor Kavin have been wishing him on social media and posting heartfelt and emotional notes for the 31st birthday of the Natpuna Ennanu actor.

Written By
Debanjali Kabiraj
Kavin

Image: Kavin/ Instagram


Actor Kavin has made quite a name for himself after his successful movie ventures and has gained lots of fans who love his acting. The actor celebrates his birthday on June 22 and his fans seem to have flooded social media with wishes for the Natpuna Ennanu actor.

On Twitter, many of Kavin’s fans have put up posts wishing the actor a very happy birthday. They have also written long well-wishing messages for him. One of the fans wrote for Kavin that people who do what their heart says are very rare to find and Kavin is one such person. Then he wished him on his birthday and added, “Whatever happens, we will always love u & support u...Stay healthy... I think good times have started...so,”. Another fan wrote, “Love yourself the way you are...Always be yourself... don’t let anything change who you are. Don’t try to fit in... it’s okay to be different. Spread happiness... spread Love. We love you... And We’ll always be Proud of you #HappyBirthdayKavin”

Fans often go to great lengths in order to create something special for their favourite actors. One of Kavin’s fans also did so for his birthday when she embroidered a beautiful design with actor's name in it. Another fan also made a beautiful birthday wish for Kavin by using their craft skill. The fan wrote, “my style of last minute unplanned craft red door for u #HappyBirthdayKavin”. Many other fans also showered the actor with love on his birthday.

READ | Ahead of Tamil movie 'Doctor's' release, here are similar crime thrillers to binge on

Recently, on his Instagram handle, Kavin wrote a heartfelt note for director Dilip Nelson and thanked him for everything. In the note, Kavin wrote, “Love you nae.. @nelsondilipkumar 🤗🤗🤗♥️♥️♥️😘😘😘 If there was an option to give away the remaining of my life to someone, I'll very gladly give it to you and your family & leave, for all your love you have given me.. :) thanks for everything nae.. 🤗♥️”.

READ | 'Trip' Tamil movie review: 'First half commercial, second complete thriller' say netizens

On the work front

Kavin made his debut in 2011 with the serial Kana Kaanum Kaalangal in a minor role. Then he went on to do serials like Thanumanavan and Saravanan Meenatchi. He gained popularity with the movie Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma where he essayed the role of Shiva. In the future, he will be seen in many movies including Doctor, Lift and Beast.

READ | Thalapathy 65 first look shows Vijay as gun-wielding 'Beast' in latest poster; View

IMAGE: KAVIN/ INSTAGRAM

READ | 'Beast' poster out: On Vijay's birthday, makers give fans another peek into the film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT