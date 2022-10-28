Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Get Clean Chit By Ministry Of Health In Surrogacy Controversy

The newly-married actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have been facing the heat on social media after they announced the arrival of their twins through surrogacy. Ever since their announcement, the couple has been caught in controversy as they were asked to file an explanation to Tamil Nadu's Health Ministry to ascertain if they had followed the rules of surrogacy.

The couple recently revealed that they had registered their marriage in December 2021, shortly before commercial surrogacy got banned in India. Now, the final report on the Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan surrogacy row was made public on Thursday and the couple has been given a clean chit by the TN Ministry of Health. The two had exchanged vows in June this year and in October, they announced the arrival of their twins.

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan given clean chit by Ministry of Health

As per Pinkvilla, the reports by Tamil Nadu Health Ministry stated that the couple did not violate any laws regarding surrogacy prevalent in the country. The department had set up a panel to see if there were any discrepancies in the process, and it submitted its findings recently, claiming that the couple was innocent.

Following this, the reports further added that Nayanthara and Vignesh have submitted all legal documents required under the ICMR norms. The committee found that the embryo in question was formed in August 2020, when commercial surrogacy was allowed in the country.

For those unknown, the two stars had filed an affidavit where they clarified getting their marriage registered six years ago, although they exchanged wedding vows in a grand ceremony on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram. The two even presented their marriage certificate to prove the same. The couple also informed that the surrogate is one of their relative from Dubai.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding the couple erupted after Tamil Nadu minister M Subramanian said that the government will seek an explanation from the two about the surrogacy. During a press conference, he was quoted saying, “The surrogacy itself is subjected to a lot of debates. But, the law allows individuals to involve in surrogacy if they are above 21 years and below 36 years of age, with the approval of the family."

