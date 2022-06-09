Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Officially Married: Duo Ties The Knot In Traditional Ceremony

Lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Mahabalipuram. According to Pinkvilla reports, sources state that the ceremony took place at a plush hotel, with notable celebrities and the couple's close friends and family members in attendance. The D-day rituals began early in the morning at around 8:10 AM and official glimpses of the newlyweds will be released shortly. The duo reportedly opted for Jade by Monica outfits for their big day.

Cinema stalwarts including Rajinikanth have also arrived to bless the couple, while Kollywood celebrities like Radhika Sarathkumar, Divya Dharashini, and Vasanth Ravi are also said to be in attendance. Vignesh and Nayanthara will be addressing the media in their public appearance on June 11. Earlier, the duo was supposed to get married in Tirupathi, but their plan got cancelled due to logistics issues.

Ahead of their wedding, the filmmaker dedicated a heartfelt post to Nayanthara, expressing gratitude note for all the good things that came his way. He wrote, "Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful!

Vignesh continued, "I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers ! Now , It’s all dedicated to the love of my life ! #Nayanthara ! My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours ! Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends" (sic)"

The duo's romance began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and they dated for about 6 years before tying the knot.

