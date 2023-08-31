Nayanthara Makes Instagram Debut, Introduces Her Sons Uyir And Ulag In First Post

Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jawan. Ahead of its release, the actress surprised fans by making her debut on Instagram. Not just this, the 38-year-old also revealed the faces of her twin babies for the first time.

3 things you need to know

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married last year in June.

They announced the birth of their sons via surrogacy on October 9, 2022.

Nayanthara will be seen in Atlee's Jawan, set to release on September 7.

Nayanthara makes Instagram debut

On Thursday (August 31), Nayanthara took fans by surprise by marking her Instagram debut. In her first post, the actress shared a reel and revealed the faces of her twin baby boys -- Uyir and Ulag. The video was accompanied by the melody of the Alappara song from Anirudh Ravichander and Rajinikanth's Jailer. The video began with Nayanthara making a stylish entry into the seating area of the room she was in as she held her sons -- twinning in white nightsuits and sunglasses, in her arms.

The actress amassed 242 thousand followers in less than one hour since making her Instagram debut. Apart from her fans, several celebrities followed her on Instagram including actress Pearle Maaney. Meanwhile, the actress currently follows only five Instagram accounts including that of her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, her production house Rowdy Pictures, actor Shah Rukh Khan, singer-composer Anirudh and Michelle Obama.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu…." which roughly translates to "Say that I have come...." Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan took to the comment section and welcomed her on Instagram. He lovingly referred to his wife and their sons as his "lifelines". "My uyirs ❤️❤️❤️❤️ welcome to IG 😘😘😘😘," Vignesg wrote.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. After dating each other for several years, the couple tied the knot in June 2022. They got married in a grand wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram. In October 2022, the couple welcomed their twin baby boys via surrogacy. Since then, they have been sharing glimpses of their sons on social media without actually revealing their faces.

On the work front, Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of her upcoming pan-India film Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Vijay Sethupathi among others. The film is slated to release on September 7.