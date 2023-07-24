Nayanthara Spends 'simple Sunday Moment' With Son Uyir, Vignesh Shivan Captures Glimpse

Actress Nayanthara is among the few celebrities who generally chooses to stay away from the social media frenzy. However, her husband Vignesh Shivan ensures that he keeps their fans updated about the Bigil star through his social media feed. Recently, he shared a delightful post featuring the actress with one of their sons.

4 things you need to know

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in June 2022.

In October of the same year, they embraced parenthood through surrogacy.

They became parents to two baby boys, Uyir and Ulagam.

Nayanthara was last seen in Connect (2022), produced by Vignesh.

All about Vignesh Shivan's heartwarming post of his son, wife



Most of Vignesh's Instagram posts revolve around Nayanthara, and his latest post was no different. He shared a heartwarming glimpse of his wife with one of their sons, capturing the essence of their mother-son bond beautifully through his lens.

The post gave fans a peek into their Sunday fun, which was all about expressing love and cherishing simple moments. The caption further indicated that the photograph featured their son Uyir.

(Nayanthara spends time with her son Uyir. | Image: Instagram)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's relationship timeline



Reportedly, they first met on the sets of the Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. Their relationship blossomed over five years and eventually turned into a full-fledged romance. In 2017, they made a public appearance together at an event in Singapore, and on March 25, 2021, Vignesh announced their engagement. On 9 June 2022, they tied the knot and their wedding took place in a Mahabalipuram-based private resort.

(Nayanthara and Vignesh embraced parenthood in October 2022. | Image: Twitter)

When the star couple’s surrogate babies invited controversies



When Nayanthara and Vignesh announced the arrival of their babies through surrogacy in October, they faced a lot of controversies. Reports suggested that the surrogate might not have been of eligible age for the procedure. However, the Tamil Nadu health department later clarified that the couple had not violated any laws, and everything was done legally.