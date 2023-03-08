Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Make First Public Appearance With Twins At Mumbai Airport

South actor Nayanthara and her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently made headlines when a video of the couple with their newborn babies went viral on social media on March 8. The Shivan family was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi.

In the clip, Nayanthara can be seen dressed in a black T-shirt and distressed black jeans. While the director sported a green shirt and black jeans. Both their children wore matching red and black outfits. The couple tried their best to hide the faces of their little ones as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Check out the post here:

Vignesh Shivan announces birth of their children

Last year in October, Vignesh announced the birth of their children through a post on his Instagram handle. He shared a couple of pictures of them kissing and admiring their twins in the photos. While a close-up view of the infants' small feet was shared, the couple concealed their faces.

In the caption, Vignesh wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great.”

On the work front, Nayanthara will soon be making her Bollywood debut in Atlee Kumar's Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist and is slated to hit the theatres later this year.