Nayanthara's 75th Film Announced Post Wedding, Actor To Collab With Sathyaraj, Jai & More

After enjoying her romantic honeymoon in Thailand post getting married to Vignesh Shivan, actor Nayanthara is back to her professional commitments. The actor is all set to begin shooting for her next film, which also happens to be the 75th film of her illustrious career. Tentatively titled N75, the film will feature Nyaanthara alongside Sathyaraj and Jai.

Nayanthara who was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal on the big screen will be uniting with director Nilesh Krishnaa for the upcoming film. The technical team includes cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan DP, who has worked in films like Soodhu Kavvum, Kanaa, and Thaaana Serndha Koottam, among a few others. For the unknown, Nilesh has worked as an assistant director to the acclaimed director Shankar.

Nayanthara's 75th film announced post her wedding

Zee studios who is bankrolling the project shared the exciting news on Twitter and wrote, “Announcing #ladySuperstar75. Zee Studios is excited to collaborate with #Nayanthara for her 75th film! The shoot will begin soon! #Jai #SathyaRaj @Nilesh_Krishnaa @dineshkrishnanb @tridentartsoffl @Naadstudios.” Nayanthara is currently in Mumbai to shoot for her upcoming film Jawan, which has been directed by Atlee. She's expected to wrap up her portions in the film soon.

On the other hand, apart from the films mentioned above, Nayanthara is also expected to begin shooting of her another Jayam Ravi film with director Ahmed. She tied the knot with Shivan in June which was attended by close friends and family members. On their wedding day, Nayanthara looked no less than a queen in an all-red saree custom-designed by Monica Shah. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star wore green and diamond stone-studded jewellery to add an x-factor to her look. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan wore an ivory wedding ensemble, which included a Dhoti, Kurta, and a shawl.

"Am Married. Just the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with you my Thangamey! Love you Thangamey Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife ! (sic)" Shivan wrote then to announce his wedding. On the work front, Shivan will be collaborating with superstar Ajith Kumar for an upcoming project slated to go on floors this year or early 2023.

