Nayanthara's Horror Movies To Binge-watch For Which The Actor Received Critical Acclaim

Nayanthara has been a part of the film industry for over 17 years now and the actor has been a part of some highly acclaimed films throughout her career. The actor has carved a niche for her in the industry with some of her performances through the years. Here is a list of horror movies for which she received high praise from critics for her performances. Check out:

Nayanthara’s horror movies for which she received critical acclaim

Airaa

Nayanthara portrays the role of Yamuna in Airaa. She is a journalist who is prominently inspired by Parvathy, her visually impaired grandmother with a vision sharper than those of normal people, ironically. This is the second film that features Nayanthara in a double role followed by her movie Maya. The horror flick had KM Sarjun at the helm who also wrote it. The project as funded by KJR Studios. The movie also stars Kalaiyarasan and Yogi Babu in focal roles; it hit theatres in March 2019.

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is a Tamil language horror flick that involves a killer murdering a group of people. It was directed by Chakri Toleti with V. Mathiyalagan producing it under the banner Etcetera Entertainment. The film was a remake of the English movie Hush that revolves around a deaf and mute girl who struggles for her life when a killer arrives at her home. The movie released on August 9, 2019, and starred Nayanthara, Bhumika Chawla, Pratap K. Pothen and Rohini Hattangadi in pivotal roles.

Kaashmora

This is a 2016 horror masala film that was written as well as directed by Gokul with its production done by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu. Nayanthara played the role of Rathna Mahadevi in the movie with Karthi in dual roles as the protagonist as well as an antagonist and Sri Divya in another pivotal role. The movie was cinematographed by Om Prakash and edited by V. J. Sabu Joseph. It arrived in cinemas on October 28, 2016.

Dora

This is a Doss Ramasamy-helmed action horror movie from 2017 which was produced by A Sarkunam starring Nayanthara in the lead role of Pavalakkodi. The film also starred Thambi Ramaiah, Harish Uthaman and Sulile Kumar and Dinesh Krishnan was the cinematographer. The film made it to theatres on March 31, 2017.

