Nehha Pendse Opens Up About 'June': "You Don't Get To Play Such Parts In Marathi Films"

Nehha Pendse, who is currently seen as Anita Bhabi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in her newest film, June. Set against the backdrop of Aurangabad, June takes us through the troubled lives of Neha (Nehha Pendse) and Neel (played by Siddharth Menon) as they discover each other and learn how to heal in the process. In an exclusive chat with Nehha Pendse and Siddharth Menon, Nehha revealed her excitement levels are at a peak as the film releases on June 30 on Planet Marathi.

In June, Nehha plays the role of Neha, a woman with a troubled past, trying to make her way through life. It is a starkly different character from role in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! About essaying the role of Neha, she said, "If I have to say something about the character, this woman is having certain baggage from her past and she’s out there exploring, understanding and trying to get some answers. So, she’s on a hunt, on a journey."

June cast and crew are all praises for Nehha Pendse

In an interview with Republic, director Vaibhav Khisti had mentioned how Nehha Pendse's role and her performance will take everyone by surprise. When we spoke to the actor, she revealed why she's most excited for June, "I was finally getting to work on the kind of films that I wanted to do, and there is a major dearth in this kind of content in Marathi cinema. So, I was very happy that here we are, creating something that we all as a team believe in. That was the biggest high. Secondly, to play a part like that because in Marathi films you don’t get such parts. There are very typically constructed parts and you don’t get parts like these that are real, which are rough and raw, which make you not feel like you’re watching a film. You can see at some points and feel like yes, maybe at some point I was this character- things are that real."

Her co-star, Siddharth Menon too added to this and was praises for her performance. He also expressed his excitement for the world to discover another facet of Nehha Pendse. "For me, when I see her (Pendse) now, I see the film and the world is going to know that ‘Oh my god, this actor is bringing something completely different to the table. And I really can’t wait for everybody to watch her," he exclaimed.

June release date is June 30, 2021. It will be available on a new OTT platform, Planet Marathi. The June cast also includes Resham Shrivardhan, Sanskruti Balgude, Jitendra Joshi amongst others. The film is directed by two debutant directors, Vaibhav Khisti and Suhrud Godbole. It is written by Nikhil Mahajan and the music of the film is composed by Shalmali Kholgade.

IMAGE: PR

