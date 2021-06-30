Nehha Pendse, Siddharth Menon Open Up About How 'June' Helped Strengthen Their Bond

Nehha Pendse and Siddharth Menon star together in their latest film, June as Neha and Neel but in real life, these two June cast members did not know each other at all before filming started! Nehha Pendse has made a name for herself with several huge projects in her kitty and Siddharth Menon too is known for his great acting, but the two actors only interacted during the workshop for June. Read how filming helped the two actors build their friendship as they worked together to create Neha and Neel's story in June as they sit down for an exclusive chat with Republic TV.

Nehha Pendse on her bond with June co-star Siddharth Menon

"So me and Siddarth, we didn’t know each other at all. Like not even a basic hi, hello, no introduction, nothing. I obviously had heard about Sid Menon being a great actor and Sanskruti Balgude being a big fan, that’s how I know Sid more. She’s a fan of Sid and I was looking to work with great actors. I’ll be very honest, when you work with great people, you can give your best. So, in that sense, when I came to know that Sid will be a part of this, I was really thrilled," said Nehha.

They met during the acting workshop that was put in place for June prior to the filming in Aurangabad. They began working on scenes and that is how their interaction started. "As I and Siddharth started spending more time we understood how Nehha and Siddharth are as people at the same time when we were exploring how Neha and Neel were. As we were searching for our characters, we were also figuring out each other. And around the end of the film when we were introspecting everything we realised how Neha and Neel are different from Nehha and Siddharth. It was like these three tracks were happening at the same time and we were just exploring," Nehha explained.

Siddharth Menon also shared that he was quite excited to work with Nehha Pendse when he found out that he will be cast along with her. He said that he knew she was a huge star with fan clubs and he was really pumped to embark on a new journey. While describing his co-star he said, "Nehha is such a simple person. So straightforward and beautiful on the outside and at the same time so accommodating that I felt safe with her."

Nehha added here that the characters they were playing in June actually helped their own interpersonal relations. "The chemistry of the characters had actually helped build our foundation with each other, because, in the film, Neha is very protective of Neel and I think somewhere down the line as we were filming, I also tend to become protective of Siddharth. At times I have to stop myself because he's not Neel and I don't think he needs that at all!"

To this, Siddharth chirped in saying that he likes that and that he's not complaining at all!

The June cast comprises Nehha Pendse, Siddharth Menon, Resham Shrivardhan, Saksruti Balgude and Jitendra Joshi and the June release date is 30 June 2021. The film will release a year after its original date in 2020 due to the pandemic. June will be available to stream on Planet Marathi.

IMAGE: PR

