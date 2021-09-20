New Song ‘Kaasu’ From Suriya’s ‘Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum’ (RARA) Released; WATCH

Amazon Prime Video released an all-new song from the film Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA), called Kaasu. The song gives viewers a glimpse into the film that will be produced by fan-favourite Suriya, under the banner of 2D Entertainment. The upcoming film will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 24.

Suriya's Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum song Kaasu released on Amazon Prime Video

The all-new song Kaasu gives viewers a glimpse into what the much-awaited film will be like. The video released by Amazon Prime Video also features clips of some behind-the-scenes shots as well, and shows the audience what went on in the making of this newly released song. The video also included the lyrics of the foot-tapping number, which were penned down by Ve. Madhankumar. The melodious song was sung by Bamba Bakya and was composed by the debutant music director Krishh.

Listen to the song here

Helmed by Arisil Moorthy, the upcoming film will see Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan take on pivotal roles. Suriya recently took to his social media account to post the trailer of the film. He mentioned that he believes the team behind the film have made a 'strong' film as he released the trailer for his fans and followers. He wrote in the caption, "Every film should entertain & make an impact, I believe this new team has made a strong one. Hope you like it!"

Watch the Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum trailer here

Suriya was recently in the news after he entered the final leg of the shoot for this much-awaited action flick, Etharkkum Thunindhavan. As per reports by Pinkvilla, the film recently commenced the final leg of the shoot. Scheduled to be released in December this year, the film will see Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan take on lead roles.

Suriya recently finalized a lucrative deal with Amazon Prime Video under which his next four films will be released exclusively on the online streaming platform. The actor headed to his Instagram account to share that he has four films that will be relating on the streaming giant, one every month. The four films in the pipeline for the actor include Jai Bhim, Udanpirappe, Oh My doG and Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum. He wrote in the caption of his post, "Dear all! Four beautiful stories will be told every month, starting September! Need all your wishes and support! Stay safe!!"

Image: Instagram/@mithun_manickam