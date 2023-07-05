Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya Split 2 Years After Marriage, Ask For Kindness As They Move On

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya announced their divorce two years after their marriage in December 2020. The actress took to her Instagram handle to announce her separation from her husband. The couple was making headlines for their separation rumours for the last few months.

3 things you need to know

Niharika Konidela is the cousin of RRR star Ram Charan.

She is the daughter of Chiranjeevi's brother Nagendra Babu.

Niharika Konidela finally confirms her separation with husband Chaitanya

Niharika Konidela, on July 5, issued a statment on her Instagram handle, announcing her separation with her husband. In the statement, Niharika wrote, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on."

She added,"Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private." "Thank you for understanding". she concluded.

Rumours of the couple's separation was doing the rounds for months

Previously, Niharika and Chaitanya had sparked rumours of their separation when they deleted pictures of each other on Instagram. Subsequently, they also unfollowed each other, which further fueled the separation rumours. Following the announcement of their divorce, no explanation was given.

(Niharika Konidela married Chaitanya in December 2020 | Image: Instagram)

Moreover, Niharika, who is the niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, intensified rumours back in June when she attended the engagement ceremony of her brother Varun Tej with Lavanya Tripathi without Chaitanya.

Niharika-Chaitanya relationship timeline

While it’s unclear when the two started a relationship, they got engaged in August 2020 in a private ceremony. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda and Niharika Konidela subsequently tied the knot in a star-studded affair in December 2020. Members from the Konidela and Kamineni mega family such as RRR star Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Chiranjeevi and others were in attendance. The couple shares no children together.

(Niharika was spotted on several occasions where she wasn't accompanied by her now ex-husband | Image: Instagram)

Chaitanya graduated from BITS Pilani, and later from the Indian School of Business. While he currently works as a Business Strategist, Niharika is an actress and has her own production house. Currently, she is planning an acting comeback and will be next seen in the OTT series Dead Pixels alongside Akshay Lagusani, Bhavana Sagi, Harsha Chemudu and Sai Ronak.