Nikhil Siddhartha Shares Video Of Anupama Parameswaran Jiving For 'Saranga Dariya'

Nikhil Siddhartha is one of the prominent actors from the Telugu movie industry who has gained massive popularity by appearing in a variety of movies. As the actor has been gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 18 Pages, he recently gave a sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes look of himself with his co-star Anupama Parameswaran while they were posing for the poster.

Nikhil Siddhartha & Anupama Parameswaran’s BTS from 18 Pages

Nikhil Siddhartha recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this behind-the-scenes video clip for all his fans that gave a cute glimpse of the 18 Pages cast posing for the poster. In the video, the actor can be seen sitting on a chair with all the lights on him with a cameraman standing in front. On the other hand, the female lead of the movie, Anupama Parameswaran can be seen standing next to him and cutely dancing to a song being played in the background. The video also depicted other 18 Pages cast and crew members who were assisting Nikhil and Anupama pose for the poster of the film.

In the caption, Nikhil stated that his 18 Pages co-actor, Anupama Parameswaran was one of the happiest humans he had ever known. He then revealed that she was doing her Saranga Dariya jive while posing for the 18 Pages poster and added a laughing emoji along with a dancing girl symbol next to it.

Many of the fans took to Nikhil Siddhartha’s Instagram video and dropped in cute compliments for both the actors. Many also stated in the comment section that they were excited for their upcoming movie 18 Pages and were eagerly waiting for it to release. Even Anupama Parameswaran took to the comment section and dropped in laughing emojis and added how glad she was that he finally accepted it. Take a look at some of the reactions’ and see how people reacted to Nikhil’s BTS from 18 Pages.





Nikhil Siddhartha recently shared this 18 Pages poster on Instagram that depicted him blindfolded with a piece of paper with Anupama posing while holding a pen in hand. The note included a message from Anupama’s character from the film that stated that she liked writing on a paper like this rather than typing on the phone. It also stated the characters that were typed did not have emotions and were the same no matter who typed them and added there was a feeling to every letter one wrote.

IMAGE: NIKHIL SIDDHARTHA'S INSTAGRAM, ANUPAMA PARAMESWARAN'S INSTAGRAM

