Nithiin's Maestro Concludes Final Leg Of Shooting, Updates Tamannaah In New Post

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram on June 14, 2021, to share that she and the team of Maestro had finally completed shooting the film. The film will see Tamannaah Bhatia and Nithiin in the lead roles. The film is the Telugu remake of Andhadhun which had starred Ayushmann Khurrana as its lead. The black comedy had received rave reviews the first time around, prompting its remake in other regional languages like it is being done in Maestro. Nithiin in Maestro is all set to play the role that Ayushmann Khurrana essayed in the original. Maestro resumed shooting for its final schedule on June 14, 2021, in Hyderabad.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Maestro update

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram saw her sharing the details of the Maestro shoot. She said that the team of Maestro had just completed the shooting for the film. She went on to say that shooting while a pandemic was ravaging the world was hard but the team had worked together and had made it possible to complete the work. She said despite all the struggles, they had successfully managed to complete the shoot and she hoped that the Maestro release date would be announced soon. She also added that people could be expecting certain announcements to drop soon in regards to the film. She ended the update by saying that she wanted to check in with her fans and followers and keep them abreast of how things were going. The video ended with her wishing her fans a very good evening.

The team of Maestro had halted shoots as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country really hard. As per Indulge Express, the scenes that were left to be shot were the most defining scenes of the film and would be a deciding factor in how the film went. The team recently reunited to complete the shoot as the cases started plateauing. Now as per Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram, the Maestro team has finally completed the final leg of the film and it is ready to go into post-production and reach the audience. While the Maestro release date has not been announced, an announcement should be coming soon as per Bhatia.

