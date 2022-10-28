Noted filmmaker Shiv Kumar Khurana, who is known for helming blockbuster hits like Mitti Aur Sona, Badnaam, Badkaar, Bud Naseeb, and more, passed away on October 25 (Tuesday) at Brahmakumari Global Hospital in Mumbai. The late director was admitted to the hospital due to an age-related illness and breathed his last at the age of 83.

For those unknown, the late star is survived by his dear wife and two sons. As per various media reports, the prayer meeting of the popular director will be held on October 28 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha.

Soon after the tragic news broke on the Internet, several celebrities started dropping in their condolence messages. TV star Vindu Dara Singh, who rose to fame after the reality show Bigg Boss paid his heartfelt tribute to Khurrana. He took to Twitter and wrote, “wonderful soul may god give his family the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

Notably, Khurrana was the director who launched Singh in the Bollywood film Karan way back in 1994. Other than his notable work in the film industry, it is believed that Shiv Kumar Khurana was also the first filmmaker who signed popular Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna as a hero. Vinod Khanna was popular for playing the role of antagonists in films back in the mid-90s.

Vinod Khanna rose to fame after delivering a blockbuster hit Mera Gaon Mera Desh wherein he essayed the role of a villain and in the same year had his first solo lead in 'Hum Tum Aur Woh'. Shiv Kumar had also produced three of his own directed movies namely Dagabaaz, Hum Tum Aur Who, and Ang Se Ang Lagaley.

IMAGE: Instagram/IndianFilmsHistoryOffl/PTI