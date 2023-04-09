NTR Jr, Allu Arjun Indulge In A Funny Twitter Banter On Pushpa Star's Birthday

Allu Arjun celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday (April 8). On the special occasion, RRR star NTR Jr took to social media and wished the Pushpa star. Not only this, they even indulged in a funny banter.

NTR Jr took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Bava @alluarjun. Have a great one !!" Take a look at the tweet below:

Wishing you a Very Happy Birthday Bava @alluarjun. Have a great one !! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 8, 2023

Allu Arjun was quick to reply and said, "Thank you for your lovely wishes Bava...Warm Hugs ."Take a look at the tweet below:

Thank you for your lovely wishes Bava … Warm Hugs . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2023

To this, the Nannaaku Prematho actor had a witty response. He replied, "Only hugs? Party Leda Pushpa? (Only hugs, you won't throw a party Pushpa?)" Take a look at the tweet below:

Only hugs? Party Leda Pushpa? 🤣 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the Arya actor penned, "Vasthunna !! (Come for the party)." Take a look at his tweet below:

Vasthunna !! 😉 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2023

Allu Arjun releases poster of Pushpa 2 on his birthday

On his birthday, Allu Arjun had a special surprise for his fans. He dropped a new poster from his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule. The poster unveiled the actor's look from the film. In the poster, the Telugu Superstar can be seen draped in a saree. His body was painted in shades of blue and red. Meanwhile, the actor also wore a garland made up of lemons. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Pushpa2TheRuleBegins." Take a look at the tweet below:

The movie is directed by Sukumar. It stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna among others in pivotal roles.