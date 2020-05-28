Nushrat Bharucha Will Lead 'Chhori', The Hindi Remake Of Hit-Marathi Horror 'Lapachhapi'

Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV on Thursday announced their first film together, "Chhori" with actor Nushrat Bharucha in the lead. The project is the Hindi remake of hit-Marathi horror "Lapachhapi" and Abundantia is developing it through its horror content vertical 'Psych'.

The production house will jointly produce the movie with Crypt TV, which was founded by Jack Davis and filmmaker Eli Roth in 2015 and backed by Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions. Nushrat, who has acted in films such as "Pyaar Ka Punchama" series, "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and "Dream Girl", said she is excited to be a part of "Chhori".

"This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am so glad we've finally collaborated," she said.

She further said she is thrilled to be working with Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV. "Vikram Malhotra has always backed high-quality, progressive stories and is known to make films with strong female voices and as an actor, I couldn't ask for more. Our collaboration with an international creator like Crypt TV and its CEO Jack Davis, whose expertise in this genre is unparalleled, makes this even more thrilling."

"I have enjoyed some of their content thoroughly and in my very first meeting with Jack, we connected instantly on how we envisaged this genre and film. I am looking forward to beginning my experience with each one of them," Nushrat said.

Work on the script is currently underway with Vishal Kapoor, who wrote the original, as the writer. Vishal Furia, who directed the original, will helm the Hindi remake as well. The movie is described as a "genre-breaking take on horror" as it chronicles the story of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of pure terror.

(with PTI inputs)

