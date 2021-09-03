Nusrat Jahan Confirms Motherhood With 'new Mommy Life' Post; 'Daddy' Finds A Mention

After months of silence over her pregnancy and the birth of her baby, Nusrat Jahan confirmed that she had become a mother. The actor-politician did so by flaunting her 'new mommy' look. She also gave a mention to the 'daddy' of the child, without revealing his identity.

Nusrat Jahan shares the first post on motherhood

Nusrat Jahan dropped a snap of herself on Instagram, in which she flaunted a new look. She shared a quote, "Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from" and used hashtags like 'new role' and 'new mommy life.'

She also shared that the photo was clicked by 'Daddy', as she gave him the photo courtesy.

Netizens showered love on her post, commenting praise and heart emojis. One called her the 'strongest mommy' and right from her eyes to the glow, there were some exciting reactions by her fans.

Though Nusrat posted several pictures on her Instagram profile since the news of the pregnancy, she never wrote about it. However, some of her pictures showing the baby bump had gone viral. Even then, she maintained her silence on social media.

It was on last Thursday that Nusrat Jahan becoming a mother had made headlines. She is set to have welcomed her baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata. The mother and the child, who was born at 12,20 pm on August 26, were reported to be healthy.

As per PTI sources, Nusrat's co-star and rumoured boyfriend Yash Dasgupta was also present at the hospital.

The Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament's estranged husband Nikhil Jain had also shared his thoughts on the birth of the baby. Despite their rift over their statements at the time of their separation, he said, "There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future," he said.

On the work front, Nusrat was seen in both political and film ventures. She had been involved with the TMC campaigning during the West Bengal elections. On the movie front, she featured in movies like Asur, SOS Kolkata and Dictionary. Swastik Sanket is said to be one of her next ventures.