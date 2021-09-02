On Kichcha Sudeepa's Birthday: 5 Best Films That Set Him Off For Superstardom

Some of the stars of the South film industry enjoy a massive fan following and one among them has been Kichcha Sudeepa. The actor has been one of the biggest stars of the Kannada industry for over two decades, with his work has also extending to other industries, be it movies like Eega in Telugu or Rann and Dabangg 3 in Hindi. He also showed that he is a a multi-faceted artist, taking up directorial, writing and production responsibilities with success, As he turns 48 on Thursday, here's looking at his 5 best Films:

Huchcha (2001)

An aggressive college student falls in love with a simple college girl and his life takes a turning point when he ends up in an ashram with no memory after being beaten up by goons. If the story sounded familiar, it is because much before Tere Naam, it was Sudeep who had portrayed his character. The actor was at his best portraying the brashness of a youngster as well as depicting the struggle for a mental patient, winning bagging the Filmfare Best Actor-South award for the role, which was first enacted by Tamil actor Vikram. The character name also got stuck with him as he starred in another film, Kiccha and he also owned a production house of the same name.

Eega (2012)

Before SS Rajamouli showcased the grand Mahishmati kingdom in the blockbuster Baahubali franchise, the filmmaker made a a much 'smaller' film about a fly. Titled Eega, the movie was a grand success and amid the revenge of a fly and romance between Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabu, it was Sudeep's menacing avatar that created intense emotions in the viewers. Sudeep once again bagged a Filmfare-South award for his role, this time as a supporting actor.

Kempe Gowda (2011)

Not just Suddepe's acting chops, his directorial skills too were on fire in Kempe Gowda. Some of the superstars of the film industry have nailed the cop character and made it iconic and Sudeep too did in Kempe Gowda. The remake of Suriya's Singam, the actor gave it his all, right from whistle-worthy one-liners to high octane action scenes in which he smashed the baddies.

Swaathi Muthu (2003)

If Kempe Gowda showcased his hard side, Sudeep displayed his acting finesse by portraying his soft side in Swaathi Muthu. The actor took home th Filmfare Best Actor award for portraying an autistic character, who faces numerous setbacks after marrying a widow.

Veera Madakari (2009)

The movie was among the other much-loved Sudeep directorials which went on to complete 100 days at the box office. The actor-filmmaker played a double role in the movie, and was impressive in creating love while romancing a woman, the mischief while playing a con man and the intensity while taking up the police uniform to take avenge the killers of his lookalike.