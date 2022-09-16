Oscars 2023: 'RRR' Fans Cheer For Ram Charan As Film Bags Nominations In Prediction List

Owing the terrific box office numbers globally and the appreciation that SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR has been garnering from all across has led to the film being competing in the Oscar race. According to Variety's 2023 Oscars prediction list, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer magnum opus is eyeing a possible nomination at Oscars 2023.

The leading International magazine has predicted that RRR could be nominated in various categories including Best International Feature, Best Original Song (Dosti), Best actor – Category: NT Rama Rao Jr & Ram Charan Teja among others in possible contenders.

Soon after the Oscars prediction list was rolled out by Variety, exciting fans of the film and Ram Charan could not curtail their excitement and stormed social media with their favourite clips from the film. Netizens started to trend hashtag RamCharanForOscars on Twitter as they showed their support for the film and its team.

Netizens cheer for Ram Charan after actor's name in Oscars prediction list

One of the users shared Ram Charan's still from RRR and wrote, "RamCharan got nominated for Oscar...The real goat #Ramcharan @alwaysramcharan." Another user hailed Ram Charan's mention in the prediction list while tagging Jr NTR in the supporting list category. "Best actor oscar #RamCharan...Best supporting actor #JrNTR," the user wrote. A third Twitter user chimed in and wrote, "It's Man Of Masses MEGA POWER STAR ⭐ #RamCharan ' s ERA Oscars 2023 Best Actor Contender."

Meanwhile, filmmaker SS Rajamouli has embarked on his RRR Oscars campaign with his first presence at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). During his appearance at North America's largest film festival, the Baahubali director spoke about his latest outing RRR that has been transcending borders and becoming a real word-of-mouth hit in the West.

He said that despite international interest in him, he hopes to retain his storytelling style and not change it to suit the sensibilities of an international audience. The magnum opus is a fictionalised account of two freedom fighters crossing paths and joining forces against the British.

IMAGE: Instagram/AlwaysRamCharan