Padma Awards 2023: RRR Music Composer MM Keeravaani Honoured With Padma Shri

RRR music composer MM Keeravani has been bestowed with one of India's highest civilian honours, on Wednesday. The award was presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. Another well-known entertainment figure on the list of Padma Shri winners was Bollywood star Raveena Tandon. The Oscar-winning music-composer was seen wearing an all-black suit for the event.

#WATCH | Music composer MM Keeravani, who composed the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, receives the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/h0uFaNNP5U April 5, 2023



MM Keeravani on a winning spree

MM Keeravaani has been on a winning spree in the US and made Indians proud everywhere by bagging several accolades in the states. He recently won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a HCA award and a Critics Choice Award in the Best song category for the RRR track Naatu Naatu. Among Keeravaani's other well-known compositions are those from the films Kshana Kshanam, Varasudu, Paheli, Magadheera, and the Baahubali franchise.

The music composer had previously reacted to his Padma Shri win. Taking to his Twitter handle, MM Keeravaani wrote, “Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India 🙏 Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion.”



Padma Awards 2023

The Padma awards are given to exceptional people in the fields of sports, social work, literature and education, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, public affairs, and social work. It can also be presented for advancing Indian culture, defending human rights, and conserving biodiversity, among other things.

The Centre announced the list of the 2023 awards on January 25 . The list included six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awardees. The list also includes 19 female recipients this year.