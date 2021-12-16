Paresh Rawal Returns To Gujarati Cinema With 'Dear Father'; To Be Released In Feb 2022

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who predominantly appears in Hindi films, has recently announced his return to the Gujarati film industry after 40 years hiatus on his Twitter handle, and now, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram handle to unveil the first look of his upcoming film Dear Father.

Here take a look at the post :

Revealing the first look of the poster of Dear Father, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote:" PARESH RAWAL JOIN HANDS... #Venus", Fans of the actor too expressed their excitement over the release of the film and flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

'Dear Father' marks Paresh Rawal's comeback in the Gujarati film industry:

Dear father is based on Paresh's Rawal's play with the same name, starring, Manasi Parekh, Chetan Dhanani alongside Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Dear father is a comedy-drama film which revolves around three member's of the family and the bond that they share. Produced by Ganesh Jain and Ratan Jain under the banner name Venus, the film will be released in February 2022.

Paresh Rawal's return to Gujarati industry after 40 years

Paresh Rawal was absent from the Gujarati cinema for 40 long years after he was last seen in the film Parki Jani in the year 1991. The film was helmed by Ranjit Vyas. The movie is inspired by the Marathi language original play Katkon Trikon by Uttam Gada.

Paresh Rawal's upcoming Bollywood projects:

Paresh Rawal was last seen in Hum Do, Hamare Do and Hungama 2 that was released globally on popular OTT platform Disney+hotstar. His role in recently released Hum Do Hamare Do which had him play the role of fake father for Rajkummar Rao's protagonist was hailed by critics. Released on 29th October, the film was helmed by Abhishek Jain and had Kriti Sanon and Ratna Pathak playing pivotal roles alongside Rawal and Rao.

And some of his upcoming projects that are going to be released next year include Sharmaji Namkeen, Shehzaada and Aankh Micholi. Paresh Rawal is considered among the actors who surprises his audience with his amazing screen presence and brilliant acting skills.

IMAGE:INSTAGRAM-TARANADARSH,PARESHRAWAL1955