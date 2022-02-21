Pawan Kalyan And Rana Daggubati Starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' Trailer Out; Watch

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak is all set to grace theatres on April 1, this year. Helmed by Sadaar Chandra, the film is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Veteran director Trivikram will be penning the screenplay and dialogues for the movie, while Sithara Entertainments banner will be bankrolling it. Meanwhile, fuelling anticipation among fans prior to the release, the makers have now dropped the most-awaited trailer of the forthcoming film.

Bheemla Nayak trailer promises to be full of never-seen-before action

The trailer of Bheemla Nayak shows an ultimate battle between power and responsibility. The trailer sees Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan playing sworn enemies, accompanied by perfect background music. The film seems to be a promising one, which will showcase never-seen-before action and hair-raising stunts. Pawan Kalyan plays the role of cop who is dedicated towards his duty, while Rana plays the character of Daniel Shekar, an aggressive natured and well-influenced man in the upcoming actioner. Nithya Menen, who will also be seen playing pivotal role in the film, is a surprising character as she looks fierce and ready to stand for what's right.

In the movie, Daniel Shekar will be at loggerheads with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's CI Bheemla Nayak. The key element of the film revolves around the face-off between Bheemla Nayak and Daniel Shekar. Alongside the duo, Bheemla Nayak also stars Nithya Menen and Samyuktha as the female leads. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on 12th January 2022.

#BheemlaNayakTrailer trends on Twitter

As soon as the trailer of the film was out, #BheemlaNayakTrailer became one of the top trends on Twitter. Recently, Rana Daggubati shared a poster of Bheemla Nayak which gave a glimpse into Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's characters. It featured the duo giving the camera a fierce look and Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak could be seen dressed as a police official. He could be seen with an axe in his hand as he stood alongside Daggubati's character, Daniel Shekar, who donned a kurta and white Lungi, as he stood tall with sunglasses and a cigarette in his mouth.

Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati