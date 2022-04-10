Pawan Kalyan Looks Fierce In New ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Poster Launched On Ram Navami

Actor Pawan Kalyan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bheemla Nayak, has resumed working for his next actioner Hari Hara Veera Mallu. On the special occasion of Ram Navami 2022, the makers of the film took to Instagram to drop a brand new poster featuring Pawan Kalyan, thereby leaving fans excited. In the new poster, the Bheemla Nayak fame wields a spear in a fierce avatar as he looks all set to attack his enemies.

Pawan Kalyan's new Hari Hara Veera Mallu poster

In full combat mode, the new poster sees the South sensation transforming into an untamed warrior, who's gearing up to demolish enemies with sheer courageousness and brutal strength. While sharing the poster, the makers of the film extended warm greetings of Ram Navami 2022, as they wrote "Let’s celebrate the symbol of chivalry & virtue on this auspicious day of #SriRamaNavami by adherence to truth and Dharma - Team #HariHaraVeeraMallu". Take a look at the announcement below:

Pawan Kalyan's pre-shoot video out

This comes just a day after trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to social media to share that the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu have resumed the shooting of the film in full swing. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the production of the movie was stalled since late 2020. Now, the South actor is training himself to master the action-packed sequences in the film.

On Saturday, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "PAWAN KALYAN - KRISH FILM: SHOOT RESUMES TODAY... #HariHaraVeeraMallu - #PawanKalyan and director #Krish's new collaboration - resumed shoot today... Here's the pre-shoot video". In the previous clip, under the guidance of action director Todor Lazarov, Pawan Kalyan learns combat sequences that are set to be featured in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Check out the video here:

PAWAN KALYAN - KRISH FILM: SHOOT RESUMES TODAY... #HariHaraVeeraMallu - #PawanKalyan and director #Krish's new collaboration - resumed shoot today... Here's the pre-shoot video... pic.twitter.com/7itlXj6ldR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2022

Helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the upcoming period action film stars Niddhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri in pivotal roles besides Pawan Kalyan. The plot of the movie depicts Kalyan as the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu of the 17th century. Set against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire, the release date of the movie is yet to be revelaed.

Image: Instagram/@dirkrish, Twitter/@HHVMFilm