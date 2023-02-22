Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej Begin Shooting For Vinodhaya Sitham's Telugu Remake

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej have commenced the shooting for the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham on Wednesday. The revelation came from Sai Dharam Tej himself, who shared pictures from the event on social media. He also posted a moving message for Pawan Kalyan, as the two will be seen sharing the screen together.

Sai Dharam Tej shared the pictures on Twitter and said that working with Pawan Kalyan, his “guru,” is something he would cherish for all his life. He also said that he “can’t wait” to gather knowledge and memories from the “incredible opportunity.”

'THE BEST DAY' I would cherish forever. It's a dream come true to work with my Guru for life @PawanKalyan Grateful at this amazing opportunity & Can't wait for a big chunk of learning and memories.

'THE BEST DAY' I would cherish forever.

It's a dream come true to work with my Guru for life @PawanKalyan ❤️

Grateful at this amazing opportunity & Can't wait for a big chunk of learning and memories.@thondankani @vishwaprasadtg @vivekkuchibotla @peoplemediafcy @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/q52FFy2kbk — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 22, 2023

More on Vinodhaya Sitham's Telugu remake

The film currently stands unnamed. It’s a directorial project of Samuthirakani. The actor-director aims to remake the film in Telugu, with People Media Factory taking on the production challenges for the project.

Vinodhaya Sitham was directed by Samuthirakani in 2021, who also acted in the film along with Thambi Ramaiah. It features the story of a man who ends up in an accident, though receives a second chance at life to right his wrongs. While Pawan Kalyan will fill the shoes of the God of Time (played by Samuthirakani in the original film), Sai Dharam Tej will be playing the role of Thambi Ramaiah.