Pawan Kalyan Starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh Shoot To Resume From Teachers' Day

Makers of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming films have shared massive updates about the film on the actor's birthday on September 2. The star, who most recently appeared in the supernatural comedy-drama Bro The Avatar, will be seen in They Call Him OG, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu. As per updates shared on the actor’s 52nd birthday, the films are currently under development. Now, the makers for Ustaad Bhagat Singh have given an update on the film’s status.

3 things you need to know:

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is slated for a 2024 release.

The film features actress Sreeleela alongside Pawan Kalyan.

Devi Sri Prasad has worked on the music for the film.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh resumes shoot

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is going to start its next schedule of shooting on September 5, 2023. The official X page for the film featured a new post featuring the film’s director, Harish Shankar. In the post, Shankar is seen standing in front of a couch which features a number of melee weapons such as a scimitar, a sickle, an axe, a talwar and a set of knives, among others. See the post below.

(A poster for Ustaad Bhagat Singh featuring Pawan Kaylan | Image: X)

Pawan Kalyan seems to be busy with his political activities. It should be noted that Ustaad Bhagat Singh was announced all the way back in 2022, with a launch event taking place in December 2022. Kalyan had also been gearing up for the development of his film Bro The Avatar, which featured his nephew Sai Dharam Tej and was a remake of the 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham.

The star is also gearing up for the release of his Samurai-influenced actioner They Call Him OG, which is expected to feature him as a gangster. Moreover, he will be appearing in the period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is also slated to release some time next year.