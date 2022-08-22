Last Updated:

Pawan Kalyan, Vijay Deverakonda & Others Wish 'happy Soul' Chiranjeevi On His Birthday

On megastar Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday, various stars from the South industry sent their adorable wishes to the star while praising his looks in 'Godfather'.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Pawan Kalyan

IMAGE: Instagram/ChiranjeeviKonidela/TheDeverekondaV/PTI


From being a student at Madras Film Institute to having worked predominantly in the Telegu industry with various iconic films, megastar Chiranjeevi has trodden a long path. In a career spanning four decades and having starred in almost 150 films, the actor who ringed in his 67th birthday today, has been receiving love from all corners. 

A day just before the special occasion, the actor mesmerised his fans with the teaser of his highly anticipated film Godfather. The teaser showed the action-packed avatar of the Acharya star alongside Nayanthara. 

Chiranjeevi receives birthday wishes from family and friends 

On the legendary actor's birthday, various stars from the South industry sent their adorable wishes to the star while praising his looks in the latest teaser. Chiranjeevi's brother-politician Pawan Kalyan showered his blessings on the star in a special tweet. "My Wholehearted Birthday wishes to my Beloved Brother whom I love, respect & adore.. @KChiruTweets...Wishing you Good Health, Success & Glory on this special day."

READ | Chiranjeevi visits fan hospitalised due to cancer, assures financial help to family; Watch

Apart from this, Kalyan also forwarded the wishes of an intellectual who works for Rural India. "Chiranjeevi Garu has been an emotion for me, he remains a forever inspiration. His film ‘RudraVeena’was a major influence on me & made me study & work for villages of India," the tweet read. 

READ | 'Godfather' teaser to be out on August 21 ahead of Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday


Vijay Deverakonda who is looking forward to the Liger release also shared a video on Twitter where he paid a visit to Chiranjeevi on his shooting sets. While thanking him for his guidance in life, the young star wrote, "Happy Birthday Megastar @KChiruTweets sirIIII Looooove You! Enjoy every conversation with you, connect so much to your emotions and journey, and the highest respect for the person you are!" 

READ | Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' release date out; film to hit theatres in April 2023


Chiranjeevi's nephew, Sai Dharam Tej, on the other hand, took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of the star from his early career days. "Wishing my constant inspiration & dearest Mama @KChiruTweets a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to be the happy soul you're and inspire us in every sphere of life #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi," he tweeted. 
Varun Tej Konidela shared a poster of the megastar on the micro-blogging site while hailing him as the '𝘽𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙊𝙛 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚s' and wrote, "Extremely glad and grateful to launch the CDP of our 𝘽𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙊𝙛 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨, My Dearest DADDY - 'Mega Star' @KChiruTweets Garu!" 

READ | 'GodFather' Teaser: Chiranjeevi fans get perfect treat ahead of superstar's birthday


Meanwhile, Godfather is Mohan Raja directorial which is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. RB Choudary and NV Prasad are backing the film on a massive budget, while Chiranjeevi's wife Konidela Surekha is presenting it. 

 

IMAGE: Instagram/ChiranjeeviKonidela/TheDeverekondaV/PTI

First Published:
COMMENT