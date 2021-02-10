Pawan Kalyan visits HM Amit Shah in Delhi; reportedly raises Vizag steel plant issue

Jana Sena Chief and Telugu film actor Pawan Kalyan paid a visit to Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman Nadendla Manohar at the Parliament. As per reports, the actor-politician raised the issue of the Visakhapatnam steel plant with the leader.

Pawan Kalyan meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Pictures of Pawan Kalya presenting a bouquet and another letter to Amit Shah surfaced on social media.

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party is in alliance with the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party.

There is a controversy brewing over the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. As per reports, the issue, which has even witnessed the death of 32 protestors in a police firing, is likely to be a factor for the alliance over the upcoming Tirupati by-election. There is already opposition over the plans to privatise the plant.

Pawan Kalyan had stated that he was against the privatisation plans while highlighting the impact it will have for the employment of the locals. Previously, he had also blamed the Manmohan Singh government for the dwindling investments for the project. As per reports, the politician has even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue and plans to meet him during the Delhi visit.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) plans to attack the BJP-Jana Sena alliance over the privatisation of the plant, and MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s resignation from the Assembly had been among the controversies.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Vakeel Saab. The actor plays the role essayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the remake of Pink. The movie is likely to release in April and the teaser had become a talking point before.

