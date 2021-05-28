Pearle Maaney Begins Her Birthday With Her "little Sunshine" Nila; Shares A Loved-up Photo

Actor Pearle Maaney is celebrating her 32nd birthday with her husband, Srinish Aravind, and daughter Nila. As she often poses with her daughter, the Ludo actor, this time, started her day with Nila and called her "little sunshine". She posed with her daughter Nila as twinned with her in pink.

Pearle Maaney's birthday morning

Pearle Maaney took to her Instagram to share a photo with her daughter Nila. She wrote how she began her morning with her daughter. Her caption read, "Birthday Morning with my Little Sunshine 🥰". She posed in a pink coloured tie-dye t-shirt while her daughter dressed in a pink baby suit. She gave photo credits to her husband and wrote, "@srinish_aravind making us both pose 😋".

Several celebrities wished Pearle Maaney for her birthday in the comment section of the post. Sshivada sent kisses to Pearle Maaney's daughter Nila, as she wrote, "Happy birthday dear ❤️❤️ Kisses to Nila baby 😘😘" in the comment section of the post. On the other hand, Deepti Sati wrote, "Hahahahaha she is too much 😍😍😍".

Fans also wished Pearle on her birthday. They showered her with heart and love emojis in the comment section of the post. Some also called her 'cutest'.

Pearle Maaney often shares glimpses from her daily life with her family. Her daughter Nila often appears on her Instagram page. In a recent post, she was seen with her stuffed toys, while Pearle wrote, "Good Night ❤️😴🧿 Nila having a Sleepover with her buddies 😋".

Pearle Maaney's trivia

Pearle Maaney began her career in the entertainment industry as a show host. She worked as an anchor for several years. In October 2014, she became a familiar household face as she co-hosted the dance reality show GumOn D2 on Mazhavil Manorama. In 2018, Pearle participated in Bigg Boss Malayam season one and became the first female to complete 100 days. She met Srinish Aravind on the show and tied the knot with him one year later in a private affair. The couple had a baby daughter in March 2021. Pearle has also appeared in several films including Ludo.

