Pearle Maaney Shares A Glimpse Of Daughter's Naming Ceremony On Her YouTube Channel; Watch

Ludo actor Pearle Maaney gave birth to her baby girl on March 20, 2021. Recently, in mid-April, Pearle Maaney and her husband, Srinish Aravind hosted their baby daughter's naming ceremony. The couple has named their little munchkin, Nila Srinish. On Apr 26, Pearle Maaney took to her YouTube channel and gave fans a sneak peek into Nila's naming ceremony. Let us take a peek into Pearle Maaney's baby, Nila's naming ceremony video.

Watch Pearle Maaney's baby, Nila's naming ceremony video:

As seen in Pearle Maaney's YouTube channel video, the actor hosted a small intimate ceremony. The short clip begins with Nila's photoshoot. As the video progresses, Pearle Maaney's husband and the actor both pose with their baby girl. They also get a couple of pictures clicked of themselves. The video also shares a glimpse of rituals being carried during the naming ceremony. Further, Pearle Maaney's baby poses with the entire family.

Nila's naming ceremony

On April 16, Pearle Maaney took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the naming ceremony. In this Instagram post, the actor shared a picture with her husband, Srinish Aravind, and daughter Nila. She also shared a picture that explained how she felt when Nila was born. Talking about the same, Pearle Maaney said,

"when we held her in our arms for the first time.. we feel like we were holding a piece of the moon... so precious... Such a dream come true... so pure and it felt like divine... Hence we wanted to name her after the 'Moon'".

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Pearle wrote, "Introducing our Baby Girl ‘Nila Srinish’". She further added, "It’s been 28 days since she arrived and she has only made our lives happier and more beautiful. Mommy and Daddy loves her so much looking forward to a lifetime of adventure together. @srinish_aravind". She also said, "For fun...mention your favourite song that has the word ‘Nila’ in it... mine is.. well swipe right to listen to it".