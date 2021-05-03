'Photo Prem': Makers Announce Premiere Date Of Marathi Drama, Share Intriguing Trailer

After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, makers of the upcoming Marathi drama Photo Prem have finally announced the exclusive digital premiere. The film is slated to stream on May 7 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed and co-written by Aditya Rathi & Gayatri Patil, the movie produced under the banner of Everest Entertainment features veteran actress Neena Kulkarni along with Amita Khopkar and Sameer Dharamadhikari in pivotal roles.

Photo Prem release date out now

Photo Prem is an interesting story of Maee, a housewife who seemed worried about being forgotten by future generations post her demise because she’s doesn’t look her best in the ‘old pictures' of herself. The film captures Maee’s journey to overcome her fear of the camera and finally, she succeeds in clicking a perfect picture. Photo Prem is produced by Aditya Rathi, Mehul Shah, and Gayatri Patil and is directed and co-written by Aditya Rathi & Gayatri Patil. Apart from sharing the premiere date, the makers also shared the intriguing trailer that gives a glimpse of the meaningful life of Maee where she starts to worry after seeing a childhood picture of a deceased person.

The thought of not having any recent photos of herself makes her wonder how people will remember her once she leaves this world. Senior actress Neena Kulkarni feels privileged to play the lead in the film and looks forward to hearing from the people. “Photo Prem has such a nuanced and thoughtful storyline and it has been nothing short of a privilege to play a lead in this film. The movie portrays one of the most innocent and purest emotions and I did everything in my capability to do justice with the character. The quintessential story of ‘Maee’ in Photo Prem is one that deserves to be showcased as widely as possible. It is a movie for everyone and I hope it will be showered with the same quantum of love with which we made it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Kulkarni recently jetted off to Gujarat with her daughter Sohaa Kulkarni, to shoot for her historical drama Swarajya Janani Jijamata amid the COVID-19 scare and lockdown in Maharashtra. Sohaa had shared a few pictures from their travels and wrote, “#workmode #travelgram #gujarat #motherdaughter #womenpower #swarajyajananijijamata #sonymarathi #teamwork"

(Image credit: Primevideoin/ Twitter)