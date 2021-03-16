'Picasso' Movie To Have Its Digital Premiere, Read Details About The Film Here

During the coronavirus lockdown, the entire entertainment industry came to a standstill. Many of the films turned towards the OTT platforms to release their movies as the theatres were closed. Several regional movies are also going towards the OTT route and releasing their movies digitally. One such Marathi movie, Picasso is having a digital premiere on the OTT platform. Picasso movie will be having its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Picasso Marathi movie to release digitally on Amazon Prime

The makers of the Picasso Marathi movie recently released the trailer of the movie and it has been received well by the audience all over the world. Picasso movie's release is going to be on March 19, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. Prasad Oak, who is playing one of the lead roles, expressed his views about his upcoming movie. In his Instagram post, Prasad said that the Picasso movie will be having its digital world premiere on Amazon Prime. He also added that the movie will be available to watch in India and 240 other countries around the world. He tagged the makers and thanked them for giving him a chance in such a different movie. Here is a look at the trailer and post shared by Picasso movie's cast member Prasad Oak.

Picasso movie's trailer

Picasso movie's cast and plot

The movie is produced by Shiladitya Bora. Picasso is directed and co-written by debutant director Abhijeet Mohan Warang while Tushar Paranjape serves as creative director of the movie. Prasad Oak plays the role of Pandurang Gawade in the movie. He is a Dashavatari artist who performs in nearby villages. Child actor Samay Sanjeev Tambe plays the role of his son Gandharva Pandurang Gawade. The plot of the film revolves around the young student Gandharva and his father who hail from a remote village in Maharashtra’s Konkan region. Gandharva is selected for the national level of the Picasso Arts Scholarship. The winner of this competition will travel to Picasso’s birthplace in Spain to hone their art. However, his parents tell him that they cannot afford the expenses. The movie is about art, hopes and dreams.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer