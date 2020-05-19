Namrata Shirodkar's 'water Babies' Mahesh Babu & Sitara 'get Ready For Swim-lap'; See Post

To keep the audience engaged during the lockdown period, South Indian film celebrities have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, actor Namrata Shirodkar on social media gave fans a glimpse of her water babies. Read the details here.

Also Read | EU Calls For Independent Inquiry Into WHO's Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

Namrata Shirodkar, who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Mahesh Babu and her daughter, Sitara. As seen in the picture shared, Mahesh Babu can be seen playing with Sitara in the swimming pool. Both, Mahesh and Sitara are full-equipped with swim gears, as they can be seen donning caps and swim-glasses. With the picture shared, Namrata Shirodkar wrote: “Getting ready for a lap!! My water babies 💕💕💕#lockdown #stayhome”. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak Pushes Belgium To Witness 'deadliest April' Since WW II

It seems like Namrata Shirodkar has been spending her quarantine days by entertaining fans with pictures and videos on social media. Recently, Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming picture of actor Mahesh Babu and daughter, Sitara, shelling out major father-daughter goals. As seen in the picture shared, Mahesh Babu can be seen resting on his couch while Sitara can be seen massaging the actor's head. With the picture, Namrata Shirodkar wrote: "Watching GG play his game! MB had a head massage volunteer 💕💕only to finish in 2 mins 😂😂feedback says it was great while it lasted 😍😍😍". Take a look at the picture shared by Namrata Shirodkar.

Also Read | 'Russia Has Stopped Growth Of Coronavirus Infections', Says Country's PM Mikhail Mishustin

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru chronicles the story of a tough Army major, who is deployed to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. Starring Mahesh Babu, Vijayshanti and Rashmika Mandana in the leading roles, the much-acclaimed movie has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara.

Also Read | 'Russia Has Stopped Growth Of Coronavirus Infections', Says Country's PM Mikhail Mishustin

While Sarileru Neekevvaru has managed to garner appreciation from fans and critics for its unique story plot and gripping trailer, the film has also worked wonders at the box office. The actor recently made it to the news, when he confirmed that he will not be a part of Sivakumar's next untitled film. Mahesh Babu revealed that he opted out of the film because of creative differences.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.