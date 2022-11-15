PM Modi Condoles Veteran Telugu Actor Krishna's Demise; 'Colossal Loss To World Of Cinema'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of veteran Telugu film actor Krishna and said his demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment. Fondly remembering the superstar for his 'versatile acting and lively personality', PM Modi said in this sad hour his thoughts are with Mahesh Babu, the superstar son of Krishna, and his entire family.

He wrote in a tweet, "Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment."

Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment. In this sad hour my thoughts are with @urstrulyMahesh and his entire family. Om Shanti.

'Superstar' Krishna breathed his last at a private super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad, where he was being treated by a team of doctors following a cardiac arrest. According to PTI, hospital authorities issued a statement mentioning that the actor was "critically ill with multi-organ failure and hypoxic brain injury."

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also shared a statement that read, "Krishna garu is a Telugu superstar. He is Alluri...He is our James Bond. As a man of heart in real life as well, who earned distinction for himself in the film industry, his death is a great loss for Telugu film industry and Telugu people."

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, called Krishna's death "an irreparable loss to Indian cinema", adding that he was a visionary who paved way for innovations in the Telugu entertainment industry.

Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu said a magnificent era in Telugu films has come to an end with the demise of Krishna. "He was a gentleman, producers' hero and a superstar. Krishna himself was a daring producer who pioneered technology in Telugu films," Naidu said.

Saddened by the passing away of veteran Telugu actor #SuperStarKrishnaGaru. He was a visionary who pioneered many innovations in Telugu Cinema.



Krishna, full name Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, began his career in the early 1960s and has acted in about 350 films. He was also given the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema.

