Last Updated:

PM Modi Mourns Actor Krishnam Raju's Demise; Lauds His 'cinematic Brilliance, Creativity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of Telugu actor Krishnam Raju. The artist passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 83.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
PM Modi, Krishnam Raju

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @NARENDRAMODI


Telugu actor and former Union Minister Krishnam Raju passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 83. The notable artist was undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, with sources mentioning that he "succumbed to severe pneumonia and its complications on 11 September at 3.16 am due to cardiac arrest."

PM Narendra Modi condoled Krishnam Raju's demise, lauding the latter's 'cinematic brilliance and creativity' that will continue to be remembered by many. He also spoke about Raju's stint as a politician and his contribution to community service. Other leaders such as Rajnath Singh and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy among others also paid tribute to the Telugu icon. 

PM Narendra Modi mourns actor Krishnam Raju's demise

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, September 11, PM Modi shared a picture from one of his meetings with Krishnam Raju and wrote, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

READ | PM Modi calls for concerted efforts to make India global centre of research and innovation

Meanwhile, Defence minister Rajnath Singh also spoke about the late actor's exceptional work in the Telugu film industry, adding that he had a 'wonderful and magnanimous personality'. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sent condolences to Raju's family members. 

READ | PM Modi dials Liz Truss to condole Queen Elizabeth II's demise, discusses India-UK ties

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @NARENDRAMODI)

 

READ | UK PM Truss, PM Modi agree on vital importance of bilateral ties in phone call
READ | Prabhas clocks 20 years in cinema; actor's uncle Krishnam Raju, family celebrate with fans
READ | Veteran Telugu actor Krishnam Raju passes away at 83; politicians, actors mourn his demise
First Published:
COMMENT