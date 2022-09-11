PM Modi Mourns Actor Krishnam Raju's Demise; Lauds His 'cinematic Brilliance, Creativity'

Telugu actor and former Union Minister Krishnam Raju passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 83. The notable artist was undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, with sources mentioning that he "succumbed to severe pneumonia and its complications on 11 September at 3.16 am due to cardiac arrest."

PM Narendra Modi condoled Krishnam Raju's demise, lauding the latter's 'cinematic brilliance and creativity' that will continue to be remembered by many. He also spoke about Raju's stint as a politician and his contribution to community service. Other leaders such as Rajnath Singh and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy among others also paid tribute to the Telugu icon.

PM Narendra Modi mourns actor Krishnam Raju's demise

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, September 11, PM Modi shared a picture from one of his meetings with Krishnam Raju and wrote, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/hJyeGVpYA5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Defence minister Rajnath Singh also spoke about the late actor's exceptional work in the Telugu film industry, adding that he had a 'wonderful and magnanimous personality'. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sent condolences to Raju's family members.

Shocked by the demise of Legendary Actor and former MP, Krishnam Raju garu. He will be remembered for his excellent performances in several Telugu films. He had a wonderful and magnanimous personality. My condolences to Prabhas, his entire family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 11, 2022

