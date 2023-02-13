PM Narendra Modi Meets KGF Star Yash, Kantara's Rishab Shetty & Other South Celebs

Kannada stars including KGF actor Yash, Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Revanath, Kantara star Rishab Shetty and Internet sensation and actor Shraddha (famously known as Aiyyo Shraddha) recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru. Shraddha shared a glimpse of their meeting on her Twitter handle.

In one of the pictures, Yash, Rishab Shetty and others could be see posing with PM Modi. They were all smiles for the picture and sported casual outfits.

Sharing the pictures, Shraddha wrote, "Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia!"

Check out Shraddha's tweet below:

Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’.

I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia! pic.twitter.com/zBYexcy1I2 — Aiyyo Shraddha (@AiyyoShraddha) February 13, 2023

Other pictures of Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty and KGF star Yash shaking hands with the Prime Minister is also going viral on social media.

Check out the pictures here:

Here are a few more pictures of the Prime Minister meeting personalities from different walks of life like Anil Kumble and others:

More about PM Modi's meeting with South personalities

According to an ANI report, PM Modi, who met the south personalities during his Karnataka visit on Monday, remembered late actor Puneeth Rajkumar during his interaction.

The PM told the film actors that the film industry of the Southern states has given a great boost to India’s culture and identity through their work. He particularly appreciated how the industry across the southern states has encouraged the participation of women, according to ANI.