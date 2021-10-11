PM Narendra Modi Mourns The Death Of Veteran Malayalam Actor Nedumudi Venu

Veteran actor Nedumudi Venu breathed his last on Saturday, October 11 after complaining of uneasiness on Sunday. Known for his legendary career and stellar performances in Malayalam films ranging across various genres, many rushed to pay him a heartfelt tribute and remember his contribution to the Malayalam film industry. Adding to the list is the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi who spoke highly of him and sent condolences to his family.

Shri Nedumudi Venu was a versatile actor, who could fill life into diverse roles across many genres. He was also a prolific writer and was passionate about theatre. His passing away is a loss to the world of films and culture. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

PM Narendra Modi on Nedumudi Venu's death

Veteran actor Nedumudi Venu passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 73. He was recovering post-COVID and showed uneasiness due to which he was shifted to ICU where he breathed his last on October 11. Taking to his Twitter to address Nedumudi Venu's death, PM Narendra Modi wrote,

''Shri Nedumudi Venu was a versatile actor, who could fill life into diverse roles across many genres. He was also a prolific writer and was passionate about theatre. His passing away is a loss to the world of films and culture. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.''

More on Nedumudi Venu

With a career spanning over five decades, the late actor was considered one of the most prominent figures of the Malayalam films industry responsible for shaping regional cinema over the generations. Some of his famous works include His Highness Abdullah, Chamaram, Vidaparayum Munpe, Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam, Thenmavin Kombath, Margam and more. He has won three National Film Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards for his stellar performances throughout his career.

Image: ANI/Twitter/@shilpa1308