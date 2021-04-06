Pooja Hegde Flaunts Three Looks In BTS Video, Asks Fans Their Favourite One

Pooja Hegde and her fashion sense have always awed her fans. In the recent Instagram reel video, Pooja has flaunted her three different looks for the fans. She was currently in Mumbai for a photoshoot, after which she made the video. Take a look at the video below:

Pooja Hegde's video where she flaunts her three looks

In the transition video, Pooja can be seen wearing a black teeshirt with pyjama after which she spins in her chain and transitions into a new look where she is wearing a backless shimmer outfit. Lastly, she whips her hair and showcases her third look wherein she is wearing a metallic coloured top.

She used the song Peaches by Justin Bieber in the background. The video has over 1 million views. In the caption, she wrote. "This one was so much fun to make! 3 looks amongst the many ones we did that day! Can’t wait for you’ll to c the pictures! Which one is ur fav from these?" The comment section is filled with her fans praising her look and leaving a heart emoticon.

Earlier, the actor shared another video from one of her fashion shows. In the video, Pooja expresses her different moods before walking the ramp. She twirls while wearing traditional white-silver couture with minimal makeup. In the caption, she wrote, "Mood swings before getting on the ramp". Check it out.

On the work front

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo alongside Allu Arjun. On the work front, the actor will be part of the big-budget film, Thalapathy 65 alongside Joseph Vijay. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. In the Telugu film industry, Pooja has three projects lined up which includes Acharya featuring Chiranjeevi, Most Eligible Bachelor featuring Akhil Akkineni and lastly Radhe Shyam where she will work alongside Prabhas.

