Pooja Hegde Reminiscences About Getting The 'Gopikamma Mukunda' Song Early In Her Career

Pooja Hegde recently conducted an AMA on Twitter. She replied to her some of her fans' questions online that were asked with the tag #askPooja. Take a look at one such interaction below, which led to her reminiscing about one of her earliest roles.

This fan asked Pooja Hegde on Twitter whether she still remembers the song Gopikamma Mukunda. The song was released in 2015 and starred the South actor. Take a look at what Pooja replied below.

So happy to have got this beautiful, solo song so early in my career... it’s very hard to come by these days... I’m still called Gopikamma by people sometimes ❤️ #AskPooja https://t.co/P2JlXT6ZaR — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 1, 2020

Not only did she say that she remembers the song, but Hegde also said that she got this opportunity quite early in her life. She also added that she is grateful and "happy" to have gotten the opportunity. Check out the song below.

So here it goes..MY FAVOURITE SONG of d film! "GOPIKAMMA"

It is sooo catchy!Hard 2 get it out of ur head #Mukundahttps://t.co/rBeck7TkdR — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) December 2, 2014

Gopikamma is a song from the movie Mukunda which was released in 2014. The movie starred Pooja Hedge and Varun Tej in lead roles. The movie is a romantic drama and is among the most memorable roles of Pooja.

Pooja Hegde is an extremely popular model and actor across languages. The former beauty pageant contestant was crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India in 2010. She has appeared in several movies now including Mohenjo Daro, Housefull 4 and many more. The 29-year-old actor is popular for inspiring her fans and followers with her sharp looks and incredible sense of fashion. Often she posts aesthetic pictures and influences her 9 million followers on Instagram.

