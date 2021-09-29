Prabhas And Pooja Hegde's Period Drama 'Radhe Shyam' To Stick To The Original Release Date

The makers of the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer historical drama Radhe Shyam have decided to stick to the original release date. With multiple releases lined up for the upcoming years, Prabhas is on a roll with shooting for major films in the South as well as the Hindi film industry. One of the films highly anticipated by the fans is the romantic period drama which will star Pooja Hegde romancing with the Bahubali actor against the scenic backdrop of Italy.

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer to stick to the original release date

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the makers of Radhe Shyam have decided to stick with the original release date for the movie. Set to be released on the occasion of Pongal next year, the movie will be out on its original date that is January 14. Adarsh wrote,

''PRABHAS - POOJA HEGDE: 'RADHE SHYAM' STICKS TO THE ORIGINAL RELEASE DATE: 14 JAN 2022... Team #RadheShyam - starring #Prabhas and #PoojaHegde - have clarified that there is NO CHANGE in its release date... The PAN-#India film will release on 14 Jan 2022.''

More on Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam

The movie has created quite a stir since its announcement as fans are excited to see the fresh pairing on the screen and Prabhas as a romantic hero. On the occasion of Janmashtami in August, the makers set the internet ablaze by releasing a new poster from the movie featuring the lead actors donned in exquisite ensembles romancing by a piano. The poster hinted at the couple's chemistry in the film which only intensified fans' anticipation.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie also features Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree and more renowned actors. Backed by UV Creations, the film will be released in multiple languages.

Image: Twitter/@RadhaKrishnaKumar