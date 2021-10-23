Prabhas' Birthday Marked With 'Radhe Shyam' Teaser; Step Into Vikramaditya's World; Watch

There was a special surprise for Prabhas fans as the actor celebrated his 42nd birthday on Saturday. The makers of his upcoming venture Radhe Shyam unveiled the teaser and fans ensured that it became one of the trending topics on social media.

The teaser was shared by the production banner, UV Creations, who introduced his character Vikramaditya. They wrote that he was out to 'cast his spell & win everyone's heart!' They then wished their 'darling' Prabhas on his birthday.

Prabhas's Radhe Shyam teaser unveiled

The teaser features only glimses of Prabhas lying on the floor, while voice is heard saying, "I know you, but I won't tell you, I can feel your heartbreak, but I won't tell you, I can see your failures, but I won't tell you, I can sense your death, but I won't tell you."

He then says, "I know everything, yet I won't tell you, because it's beyond your understanding." "I am no God, but I am not one of you either," he adds. There showcase some mysterious objects in his room, one of them being objects in the shape of palms. They later introduce his character as a palmist.

The teaser also features a glimpse of the crumbling of an ancient structure. Another notable glimpse was of his bloodied hand while walking. The plot is set in Europe and glimpses of a picturesque venue are shown. Visuals of magazines and predictions around Emergencies and other world events are seen on the covers.

Prabhas seems to have a lavish home with a piano, chandelier, candle, rose, peacock feather, miniature ship, things used by the palmist and visuals of zooming in on a palm. The protagonist looks dapper suited up in an all-black avatar while relaxing on a world map carpet. While the previous teasers had showcased Vikramaditya's romantic side, this teaser showed that there is more than just meets the eye in the venture.

About 'Radhe Shyam'

The movie stars Pooja Hedge as the female lead, but there is no mention of her. Only one glimpse where Vikramaditya is seen holding a woman's hand. The makers also announced the release date, January 14 2022. Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar