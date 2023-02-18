Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer Project K Release Date Announced; Details Inside

Actor Prabhas' Project K finally has a release date. On Saturday, the actor's co-star Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to share a poster which had 12.1.24 printed on it. The poster showed a huge hand with three people pointing guns towards it. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who is also part of the film, too shared the poster.

While Deepika captioned her post, "12.01.2024" along with the hashtag Project K, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "𝟏𝟐-𝟏-𝟐𝟒 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬! #𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐊." Both the stars wished Maha Shivratri to their fans.

Check out the poster below:

Fans 'can't wait' for the film's release

As soon as the makers of the film shared the update on social media, fans flooded their comments section with excitement. Many wrote, "can't wait", while others welcomed Deepika Padukone to Tollywood.

Others dropped fire and star-eyed emojis in the comment section, expressing their excitement.

More about Project K

Project K is the working title of the film, an official title reveal is expected sometime this year. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is reportedly being made with a budget of Rs 500 crore. The film, which also stars Disha Patani in an important role, is reportedly a two-part film series.

Project K was announced in 2020, however, the film's production was postponed due to the pandemic. The film will mark the first collaboration between Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.