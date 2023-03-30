Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer Adipurush's New Poster Released On Ram Navami

The poster of Adipurush, the much-anticipated film based on the Ramayana, released on Thursday on the occasion of Ram Navami. The film will feature Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita. Adipurush makers shared the new poster of the film with the caption: "Mantron se badhke tera naam. Jai Shri Ram."

The poster of Adipurush was released in three-languages. It features Prabhas as Raghava, Sunny Singh as Shesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman or Bajrang. The storyline of the movie follows the life of Lord Ram who travelled to Lanka to save his wife Sita from the clutches of Ravana. This film celebrates the victory of good over evil.

About Adipurush

The Baahubali actor will portray the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush. Set around 7000 years in the past, Adipurush follows the journey of Lord Ram to Lanka to rescue his wife Goddess Sita from Ravana. Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Ravana in the film. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will appear as Maa Janaki who awaits her rescue in Lanka. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

Om Raut's statement about Adipurush

The film Adipurush was criticised by trolls for its VFX. Following that, filmmaker Om Raut said in a statement shared on his Instagram handle, "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and our commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going."